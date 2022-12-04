Maxine Waters Praises FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried For His ‘Candid’ Interviews

Democratic Rep Maxine Waters appears to have nothing but praise for the disgraced FTX founder Bankman-Fried…. even after billions went missing

In a recent tweet, Waters said “SBF we appreciate that you’ve been candid in your discussions about what happened at #FTX. Your willingness to talk to the public will help the company’s customers, investors, and others.”

She continued “We would welcome your participation in our hearing on the 13th.”

The Gateway Pundit reports: It sounds as if Waters is inviting SBF to a casual dinner party and not a House Financial Services Committee Hearing.

Read her tweet here:

.@SBF_FTX, we appreciate that you've been candid in your discussions about what happened at #FTX. Your willingness to talk to the public will help the company's customers, investors, and others. To that end, we would welcome your participation in our hearing on the 13th. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) December 2, 2022

Previously The Gateway Pundit reported Maxine Waters blew a kiss toward SBF after a cryptocurrency exchange hearing last year.

WATCH:

Maxine Waters just blew @SBF_FTX a kiss. Safe to say that went well.😘 pic.twitter.com/C8I90fdmqW — chochaymon (@ElliottFryback) December 8, 2021

It’s very clear SBF will not face any tough questions in the upcoming House Financial Services Committee Hearing but rather be giving softball questions.

In his most recent interview with the New York Times SBF nervously claimed he committed no fraud whatsoever, but invetsiors who have lost millions disagree SBF is acting in a “candid” manner.