Maxine Waters: We’ll Move ‘VERY Quickly’ to Impeach Trump

Rep. Maxine Waters has promised that Democrats will “move very quickly” to bring articles of impeachment against her enemy President Donald Trump.

Appearing on Tuesday’s “The Rachel Maddow Show,” Rep. Waters said House Democrats are ready to pull the rug from under the President’s feet.

Maddow asked, “Can you tell us anything about the expected timeline there, either in terms of when you and your fellow chairs are expected to meet to talk together about these matters or when this overall is something that we should expect to come to fruition?”

Waters responded, “Well, it’s going to move very quickly. We met today and we will be meeting perhaps tomorrow, programs the next day but it’s going to move quickly.”

Maddow then asked, “What do you expect the Judiciary Committee might be considering potential articles of impeachment?”

Waters said, “I don’t have that information, but I do expect that the judiciary committee is prepared to move very quickly.”

When asked whether Democrats will skip the upcoming congressional recess, Waters responded, “I know that a discussion has started on that. I don’t know that it will happen, that we will not be in recess but I know that that is under discussion.”

WATCH: