Maxine Waters: We’ll Keep on Harassing Trump, Even AFTER Acquittal

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters promises that Democrats will keep relentlessly investigating President Donald Trump, even if he is acquitted by the Senate.

Appearing on MSNBC’s “Weekends” show on Sunday, the “low IQ” California Representative outlined the Democratic Party’s plan if their impeachment sham backfires.

Witt asked, “What about if the president is ultimately acquitted by the Senate? Do you see the house potentially taking up other articles of impeachment against him? You are the chair of the Financial Services Committee. There has been plenty of talk of emoluments clause violations. Might those potentially be stronger than what we’ve seen here, could that be taken up?”

Waters responded, “Let me just say this. All of us have the responsibility for oversight. Yes, I have subpoenaed documents from Deutsche bank. Yes, I am concerned about the financial affairs of the president of the United States, including money laundering. And I’m continuing with that. As a matter of fact, the subpoenas that I’ve issued that’s gone through the lower courts are now going to be heard at the Supreme Court in March. We will not stop. Whether or not that leads to another impeachment activity, I don’t know. But I know we must continue with the work that our constituents have elected us to come to Congress to do.”