Mad Maxine Waters: I Will Find Evidence ‘Trump Colluded With Russia’

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) has vowed to continue to investigate President Trump because she is still convinced he is “involved with the oligarchs in the Kremlin” and “colluded with the Russian government.”

Ever get the impression Maxine’s cornbread ain’t done in the middle?

Speaking on MSNBC’s “All In“, House Financial Services Committee chairwoman Rep. Waters said, “You know, what I don’t bother with? I don’t bother with the speculation about what the Senate will or will not do.

“We don’t know what unveils. We don’t know whether money laundering becomes very evident. We don’t know whether or not collusion based on even what Mueller has done or whatever other information that we discover will be the deciding factor among Republicans.

“So I don’t buy the speculation by the talking heads and by the media and others who speculate about what happened with Bill Clinton as opposed to what could happen now with Trump.”

She added, “I just say that number one, this president is unworthy, that he has no respect for the Constitution of the United States of America. I say that the Mueller report gives us a guideline that is indicated in that report basically that he has obstructed justice. I believe that he has also colluded with the Russian government he does not criticize Putin. I think he has been involved with the oligarchs in the Kremlin and I think there is a lot more information that Mr. Manafort has. I looked at all of his allies and long before we got in depth in this discussion. I believe whether we are talking about Manafort and Papadopoulos and all of those people are organized around their relationship with Russia. They all want to lift the sanctions to drill into oil for the Arctic. It’s about money. It’s about everybody making out with this new playground in Russia to make money. I believe that. I will continue to believe that and continue to do my work as the chair of that committee.”