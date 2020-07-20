Maxine Waters Caught Stopping SUV, Blocking Traffic, To Scream At Cops For Doing Their Job

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) has been caught on video posted on social media stopping her SUV, blocking traffic, and screaming at cops who had pulled over a black motorist during a traffic stop in Los Angeles this weekend.

“Mad” Maxine Waters told the person filming her that the cops had ‘stopped a brother,’ and that she was going to check on the situation.

Waters claims that the deputies threatened her with a ticket for pulling over the way she did and blocking traffic.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Office later said that the motorist had been pulled over as part of a burglary investigation. The man was found to be in possession of a metal pipe, but he was also released.

In the footage of the incident, posted on Facebook by a user named Marva Brown, an angry Maxine Waters is seen on the side of the road gesticulating and yelling.

‘They stopped a brother, so I stopped to see what they were doing,‘ the 81-year-old lawmaker said in the footage.

‘They say I’m in the wrong place. They say they’re going to give me a ticket,‘ she explained.

‘That’s ok, as long as I watch them,’ Waters said.

The person recording agrees with Waters, and replies, ‘Gotta do what they gotta do. Make sure.’

‘I will,‘ said Waters as she walked away towards a female officer who watched her from nearby.

DailyMail report: A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Office said that the motorist had been pulled over as part of a burglary investigation about 8.30am Friday.

They said Waters initially pulled her vehicle up to the traffic stop and began ‘yelling at the deputies’.

The congresswoman was told she was obstructing traffic and to pull over.

She was later released with a warning after she refused to sign a citation for the possible violation, the spokesperson said.