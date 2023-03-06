Matt Hancock Demanded Immunity On Care Home Deaths During Pandemic

Matt Hancock reportedly told lawyers that he should have legal immunity over his department’s failure to protect care home residents during the covid pandemic.

Just days before his WhatsApp messages were leaked to the public, Hancock said he should not carry the can for his department’s failure to safeguard care home residents simply because he was Secretary of State.

Instead he said that “HMG”, the whole Government, should take the blame.

MSN reports: Mr Hancock tried to argue against the idea that the head of a Government department should be held responsible for the actions of that department, and argued that an attempt to do would be merely out of “chasing tabloid headlines.”

The comments were made in a talk over his book, the Pandemic Diaries, the Mirror reports.

A few days later his WhatsApp messages were leaked to the Telegraph by Isabel Oakeshott, to whom Mr Hancock had sent the transcripts to help her ghostwrite his book.

He has denied claims the texts suggest he ignored Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty’s advice to test all people going into care homes. In the messages, Mr Hancock appears to be more concerned with the public perception of his policies, rather than their effectiveness in saving lives during the pandemic.

He said he thought committing to testing people coming into care homes from the community – including staff – didn’t “add anything” and “muddies the waters”.

His department’s policy of discharging untested patients into them from hospital was ruled unlawful by the High Court in April in a case brought by Dr Cathy Gardner, who lost her father.