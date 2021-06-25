Matt Hancock Accused Of Secret Affair With Married Aide

Could this be the end of the line for UK health secretary Matt Hancock?

Only last week it was reported that Boris Johnson called Hancock ‘fucking hopeless,’ over his pandemic performance and now the media appears to have turned on him after it was revealed he has been having a secret affair with his closest aide.

He has also been accused of breaking own Covid rules after ‘affair’ pictures emerged.

He is seen cheating on his wife with Gina Coladangelo who he hired last year, with taxpayers money, in the midst of the as Covid crisis.

Her appointment spurred allegations of ‘chumocracy’ as the pair have known each other since their time at Oxford University and had remained close friends since.

The Sun reports: Matt Hancock 42, and millionaire lobbyist Gina were caught on camera in a steamy clinch at his Whitehall office.

Whistleblowers revealed the Health Secretary had been ­spotted cheating on his wife of 15 years with married Ms ­Coladangelo.

He was seen kissing her at the Department of Health’s London HQ during office hours last month as the mutant strain began spreading.

It comes as:

A Whitehall whistleblower told The Sun it was “shocking that Mr Hancockwas having an affair in the middle of a pandemic with an adviser and friend he used public money to hire”.

Last night, a friend of the Health Secretary said: “He has no comment on personal matters. No rules have been broken.”