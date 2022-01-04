Matt Gaetz: MTG Was Kicked off Twitter for Exposing the ‘New World Order’

Rep. Matt Gaetz claims that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green is suspended from Twitter because her presence threatens the ‘New World Order’ elites.

“If misinformation got you off of digital platforms, then CNN wouldn’t be able to post anything after the Russia hoax,” Gaetz pointed out in an interview with Newsmax.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

“[MSNBC commentator] Rachel Maddow would be banished to the digital hinterlands as a consequence of what she said about vaccines always stopping the virus in every circumstance. No, this is about challenging the regime,” he said.

Newsmax.com reports: Greene was removed from the site after quoting raw data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, indicating “extremely high amounts of [COVID-19] vaccine deaths,” according to The New York Times.

Gaetz said that he believed some information cited by Greene, which Twitter flagged as a violation of its COVID-19 misinformation policy, was accurate.

“By the way, what Marjorie Taylor Greene said in a number of circumstances was true,” Gaetz said. “She got a strike for suggesting that obesity is a really challenging comorbidity when evaluating someone’s frailty with coronavirus.”

“This is really about silencing some who has the courage to stand up against that regime,” he continued.

The Florida congressman added that he was disappointed in the lack of support Greene was receiving from other House Republicans.

“Now, I am disappointed in some of my Republican colleagues for not being stronger in response to this action,” Gaetz said. “I feel like at the Republican National Committee, we were talking more about Kwanzaa than we were about Marjorie Taylor Greene getting banned from Twitter.”

Gaetz said the solution to the censorship issue for conservatives was “seeking out alternatives like Rumble, Gettr, [and] Parler.” At the same time, he emphasized what he sees as a need for the Republican Party to legislate on the Big Tech issue.

“I think we need to do more than just regulate Big Tech or trim around the edges. I think we need to break up Big Tech, and I would even work with Democrats to do it,” he declared.