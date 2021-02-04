Matt Gaetz: I’ll Quit Congress to Defend President Trump

Florida Rep. Mat Gaetz says he is prepared to give up his seat in the House in order to rigorously defend President Donald Trump during his upcoming impeachment trial.

During an interview on Steve Bannon’s “War Room Pandemic,” Gaetz confirmed that he and other patriotic lawmakers have discussed volunteering to defend Trump, but were informed by the House Ethics Committee that they would have to resign first.

This prompted Bannon to ask Gaetz, “Would you then step down from Congress? Would you resign in order to defend the president…the way you want to defend him?”

“I love my district,” Gaetz responded. “I love representing them, but I view this cancelation of the Trump presidency and the Trump movement as one of the major risks to my people both in my district and all throughout this great country.”

“Absolutely, if the president called me and wanted me to go defend him on the floor of the Senate, that would be the top priority in my life,” Gaetz added, reiterating, “I would leave my House seat, I would leave my home, I would do anything I had to do to ensure that the greatest president in my lifetime—one of the greatest presidents our country has ever had, maybe the greatest president our country has ever had—got a full-throated defense that wasn’t crouched down.”

Theblaze.com reports: In reaction to Gaetz’s comments, Democratic Rep. Brendan Boyle (Pa.) joked on Twitter, “I strongly support my colleague Matt Gaetz doing this.”

President Trump was impeached by the House last month on his way out of office, on one charge of inciting an insurrection after a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol building Jan. 6 following a rally where he spoke in protest of the outcome of the election won by now-President Joe Biden.

But the former president hit a stumbling block with his representation.

The Washington Examiner reported: