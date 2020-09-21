Massive ‘F**k Cuomo and de Blasio’ Mural Painted On New York Street

Some fed up New Yorkers sent a blunt message to their governor and mayor this weekend, by painting ‘Fuck Cuomo and de Blasio’ in giant yellow letters down a Brooklyn street.

The new mural stretched almost an entire city block in a style similar to the Black Lives Matter street mural in front of the Trump Tower, which was approved by mayor Bill de Blasio.

Earlier this summer de Blasio approved BLM street murals at five city locations.

Breitbart reports: According to the New York Post, the mural went up on Saturday in the early morning hours “of an annual block party which this year doubled as a ‘small business owner protest.’”

An attendee told the outlet that people got the idea to paint the message in giant yellow letters on North 15:

“It was a big hit. The crowds cheered. Even the cops chuckled,” the unnamed individual said.

However, the city reacted quickly. Department of Transportation crews removed the message within 24 hours of its completion, despite local officials, such as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D), having recently commissioned Black Lives Matter murals on the streets of their cities.

According to the Post, “They told the partygoers it came from up top and they were told the sign said ‘F–k the police,’ the attendee said, though it was unclear whether the workers meant that the order came from top DOT officials or City Hall.”