Massive Crowds Of Protesters Swarm Military Base To Protest Brazilian Election Results

Massive crowds of Jair Bolsonaro supporters have been on the streets across Brazil, blocking major highways and calling for the armed forces to prevent Luis Inacio Lula da Silva from taking office.

The numbers of Brazilian patriots that are protesting has been estimated to be millions.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

They are demonstrating against election results that they claim were rigged in favour of far-left candidate Lula da Silva.

Footage showed mass protests on Wednesday outside the Eastern Military Command headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, where Bolsonaro supporters called on the military to intervene in the election.

According to CBS News, some were heard chanting, “Armed forces, save Brazil!” and “United, the people will never be defeated!”

Millions of patriots in every street of Brazil are asking the military leaders to arrest Lula: "We will not allow a corrupt criminal to rule us!" The greatest mass demonstration in history. pic.twitter.com/If77vKM9k0 — RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) November 2, 2022

WATCH: Massive protest after election results in Brazil. Bolsonaro supporters call on military to keep him in power pic.twitter.com/gZW0x0oLPu — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 2, 2022

#BRAZIL: The rain didn’t stop thousands of Brazilians to protest this Wednesday in Rio de Janeiro. pic.twitter.com/Yin5xrb9Oe — Direto da América (Latest On Brazil) (@DiretoDaAmerica) November 2, 2022

For days truck drivers have maintained roadblocks across the country and they were still out in force, despite a Supreme Court order to dismantle them.

BREAKING: Truck drivers in Brazil close the country's main highways in protest of the election results 🚨 🚨 🚨



🔊🧐🔥 pic.twitter.com/aRoWTs57Il — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) November 1, 2022

Farmers have joined the protests too.

BREAKING: Truckers and farmers in Brazil are working together to oppose the election results 🚨



🔊sound …🔥🔥🔥#Brazil #Brazilelections pic.twitter.com/06VCS7Whum — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) November 1, 2022

The protests have continued despite reports on Wednesday claiming that Bolsonaro had conceded defeat, according to a Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Luiz Edson Fachin who said he had spoken with him for over an hour.