Massive Crowds Gather Outside CNN HQ Chanting “CNN Sucks”

A massive crowd of Trump supporters on Saturday gathered outside the CNN headquarters in Atlantic chanting “CNN sucks!”
The patriots were in Atlanta as part of a “Rescue America Rally” organized by the “Walk Away Campaign.”
CNN had already fenced off the entranceway after far-left BLM terrorists stormed the headquarters, broke windows and attempted to loot last May.
The Trump supporters peacefully gathered on Saturday, but the mainstream media will probably smear them as an extremist violent mob.
Watch:
