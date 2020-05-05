Massachusetts Allows Alleged Child Rapists To Walk Free as 824 Inmates Released To Protect From Coronavirus

Two men accused of raping children are among the 824 Massachusetts inmates that have been released into the community to protect them from the coronavirus.

Convicted pedophile Glenn Christie, 54-years-old, and 29-year-old Matthew Parris, accused of raping two girls this year, have both been allowed to walk free from prison after the Massachusetts’ supreme court ordered the release of hundreds of accused and convicted criminals.

As of April 26, Massachusetts officials have released a staggering 824 inmates from state prisons into the community since April 3.

Matthew Parris, 29, accused of raping two teenage girls this year, and convicted pedophile Glenn Christie, 54, have both been released from Massachusetts prisons.

Breitbart report: This means that the state is releasing about 36 inmates every day with no end in sight, all in an effort to empty jails to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

There are about 11o confirmed cases of the coronavirus among inmates in Massachusetts prisons out of more than 310 inmates tested for the virus. A total of 81 correctional officers and 23 other staffers in the state prison system have also tested positive.

Christie is one of the inmates set free thanks to the court order. In 2018, Christie was convicted for repeatedly raping a 12-year-old boy.

Parris, also freed from prison thanks to the court order, was arrested less than two months ago and charged with raping and sexually assaulting two teenage girls.

According to the charges, Parris had been working as a teaching assistant at Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School when he contacted a 15-year-old student through Instagram. The two met at a local cemetery, according to police, and Parris allegedly attempted to kiss her and touch her breast. The victim said Parris gave her a bag with a sex toy in it before she fled.

More than a week later, police said Parris threatened and forced the girl to perform oral sex on him in the middle of a school day inside a closet. A second victim told police that Parris had similarly contacted her through Instagram.

When the two met in person, police said Parris forced the girl to perform oral sex on him and threatened the victim’s family. A day later, police said Parris forced the girl to get undressed in his car before driving to a location where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Parris had already pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated statutory rape, rape of a child with force, and kidnapping of a child.