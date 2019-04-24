Masonic Lodge Busted By Police; 27 Politicians, High Level Officials Arrested

Police have arrested 27 people during a raid on a Masonic Lodge involved in illegal activities, including corruption and interfering in politics and the judicial system, according to local reports.

Numerous local politicians, officials and police officers turned out to be connected to the notoriously secretive Masonic Lodge’s activities, adding weight to claims that Freemasonry exerts control over politics.

According to police, the Masonic Lodge in Trapani, Sicily, is involved in corruption, bribery, drug trafficking, embezzlement, and interfering with the work of the judicial system.

Among those arrested in the course of the operation named “Artemisia” were former and present politicians, officials, including a former federal lawmaker and a former mayor of Castelvetrano commune, and even police officers, according to Giornale di Sicilia.

Sputnik report: They now face charges of committing crimes against the local administration, justice system, and for organising a crime syndicate. The lodge reportedly had great influence over the local government and influenced the distribution of its budget.

Its members also allegedly managed to obtain secret information about ongoing investigations and influence them by tampering with evidence.

The group was reportedly also involved in a number of other illegal undertakings, including drug trafficking, bribery, fraud, and embezzlement.

Apart from the 27 people that have already been arrested, police are interviewing 10 others, whom they suspect of helping the lodge’s activities.