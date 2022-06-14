Masked and Boosted Justin Trudeau Contracts Covid-19 For Second Time This Year

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has been double vaccinated, boosted and is rarely seen without taking the opportunity to wear a mask, has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time this year.

It’s almost as though the vaccinated are more likely to catch COVID-19. Oh.

Trudeau, who also contracted COVID-19 just a few months ago in January, has tested positive just days after meeting with Joe Biden.

The announcement came in a tweet Monday in which he continued urging everyone to get vaccinated. Trudeau said he feels OK and claimed that is because he’s been vaccinated.

The Canadian PM’s positive test comes after he met with U.S. President Joe Biden and other leaders at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. Biden took a “family photo” with Trudeau on Friday and met with him personally on Thursday.

While liberal leaders like Trudeau continue pushing the vaccine, official data published in the UK raises serious questions about the entire vaccine agenda.

Data published by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirms COVID-19 vaccine efficacy has fallen through the floor, especially among those who, like Justin Trudeau, submitted to two doses plus a booster.

The effectiveness of the vaccine against infection has fallen to -391% among triple-jabbed people in their 60s.

Effectiveness came in at between -298% and -324% among those aged 30 to 59.