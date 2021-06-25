Mask & Social Distancing Policies Need To Continue Indefinitely Says WHO

Mask mandates and social distancing must continue indefinitely in order to protect against new variants of covid according to the Special Envoy on Covid for the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr David Nabarro

Nabarro told Sky News that there would be a long list of mutations like the Indian variant which would in sometimes evade the protection offered by vaccines.

“We will go from Delta to Lambda and then on to the other Greek letters, that’s inevitable, and some of these variants will be troublesome,” Nabarro said. “I’m basically saying variants are going to go on coming.”

“That issue of variants is what we are watching all over the world.”



Summit News reports: According to Nabarro, mask mandates and social distancing need to remain in place for the foreseeable future “as part of our defence” against COVID, particularly in regions which have high infection rates.

As we highlighted earlier, England is set to drop all face mask rules on July 19 after it was revealed that they were having a massive negative impact on businesses and wiping billions off the economy.

Several government advisers have called for coronavirus restrictions to continue forever, not just to defend against COVID, but also to fight influenza.

Former Communist Party member and SAGE adviser Susan Michie said earlier this month that mask mandates and social distancing should continue “forever” and that people should adopt such behaviour just as they did with wearing seatbelts.