Maryland Mayor Resigns Day Before Being Arrested On 56 Child Pornography Charges

The Democrat Mayor of College Park, Maryland resigned just one day before being arrested on 56 counts of possession and distribution of child pornography.

The disgraced mayor 47 year old Patrick Wojahn is charged with 40 counts of possession of child exploitative material and 16 counts of distribution of child exploitative material.

The Prince George’s County police department arrested Wojahn soon after they discovered he was allegedly operating a social media account distributing pornography.

The GWP reports: Prior to his arrest, Wojahn had friendships with high-profile Democrats including Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The Washington Blade in 2019 reported, “Pete Buttigieg has mentored Patrick Wojahn over the years.”

Local College Park news outlet the Diamond Back would go further and reported Patrick Wojahn received important advice from Buttigieg and the two even went out for beers once in Riverdale, Maryland.

According to a news article from 2019, the gay Mayor from College Park, MD, arrested for Child Porn, was "mentored by @PeteButtigieg over the years." pic.twitter.com/XBgf3U3uu8 — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) March 2, 2023

Several pictures of Buttigieg and Wojahn were discovered on Wojahn’s social media pages.

LOOK:

"If you notice a pattern across all of my policies, it’s this: The answers don't all have to come from Washington, but more of the resources should. And on my watch, they will, to support American mayors and cities."

—@PeteButtigieg at #MayorsDC20#Pete2020 pic.twitter.com/8KLdlK4NL7 — Patrick Wojahn (@patrick_wojahn) January 23, 2020

College Park Mayor arrested for child pornography previously was invited to White House and snapped photos with Pete Buttigieg.



Look at his hand… pic.twitter.com/V3AJfmUQX5 — The Triune Times (@TriuneTimes) March 2, 2023

Per Diamond Back:

When College Park Mayor Patrick Wojahn attended his first United States Conference of Mayors in January 2016, he received advice from another mayor: Pete Buttigieg.

Buttigieg gave advice on how to incorporate a university into city politics, since both cities are college towns. Wojahn also sought advice on how a city with different ideas and neighborhoods could “come together on a common vision and common plan” — a challenge for him when he started as mayor.

Wojahn and Buttigieg have kept in touch over the past few years. When Buttigieg held a July campaign event in Riverdale, Maryland, the two went out for beers.

Besides rubbing elbows with Buttigeg, the disgraced mayor was also invited to the White House alongside his husband.