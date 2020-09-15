Marxist BLM Activists Take Over Trader Joe’s Store To Denounce Capitalism

Marxist Black Lives Matter activists occupied a Trader Joe’s store in Seattle this week, claiming to be protesting “lack of access to grocery stores” and explaining to patrons “how capitalism exploits the working class.”

That “capitalism” line is pure, unadulterated communism lifted straight from the poison pen of Karl Marx.

The BLM co-founders are on record admitting they are “trained Marxists.” It seems their training is trickling down to street-level BLM activists.

Black Lives Matter protestors have occupied a Trader Joe's in Seattle.



Liberal white women throughout the city are now stockpiling frozen burritos and wondering: "has this all gone too far"? pic.twitter.com/GAkOfj55YN — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) September 11, 2020

Back to Trader Joe’s in Seattle:

This comes as leftists conflate Trader Joe’s and gentrification, according to The Atlantic in a 2019 article on the “conflicts between white Portlanders and long-time black residents” over “widening bicycle lanes” and “the construction of a new Trader Joe’s.”

So…leftists block Trader Joe’s from building stores, and then protest the “lack of access” to those stores.

Why doesn’t this compute? Were there guards blocking these protesters from entering the store they protested over “lack of access?” Were there any actual impediments to them entering?

Were the roads blocked? If they were, it was probably by another of these protest groups. Blocking people from doing things is their jam.

Black Lives Matter protesters are blocking a media bus on its way back to the hotel at the Disney campus.



(via @ChrisBHaynes)pic.twitter.com/QqwTBNYjtE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 13, 2020

Trader Joe’s is a great store. They offer fantastic products at very competitive prices. Their staff are always friendly and helpful. The stores are always clean. The produce tends to be a bit cheaper than other stores in the area and it’s just as fresh. These stores provide jobs, help the tax base, and tend to increase property values around them.

All of which reminds me, I need to go to Trader Joe’s soon.

The patrons of this Seattle store are probably left-of-center affluent BLM supporters. Their temporary kidnapping surely left them with a positive impression of the organization.

The protesters are probably affluent too.

The framing of this shot using the background sign as commentary…

…genius.