Marvel Releases Pro-Pfizer Vaccine Avengers Comic Book

Marvel has come under fire for producing a paid for comic book to shamelessly promote Pfizer’s mRNA COVID jabs.
The comic features The Avengers characters, comparing them to “everyday heroes who fight to protect their community” by unquestioningly taking Pfizer vaccines and bullying others to do the same.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Summit.news reports: A LinkedIn post by Pfizer announced “Today, Pfizer and BioNTech announced our new collaboration with Marvel Comics.”
Latest Videos
Kanye West: Satanic Illuminati Elite Have Infested Hollywood
FBI Chief Found Dead After Exposing Sickening Truth About Elite Pedophilia
Disturbing Proof the WEF and UN Are Quietly Deleting the Internet
WEF Insider Reveals 'Bug-Eating Agenda' Is About Destroying the Human Soul
Coolio Was About To Take Down Hollywood Pedophile Ring Before He Died
Pope Francis Vows To Usher In ‘One World Religion’
Bill Gates Caught Admitting ‘Climate Change Is WEF Scam’ to Inner Circle
Elites Panic As Queen’s Death Threatens To Expose Pedophile Ring
WEF Anoint Charles ‘The Great Reset King’
The post continues, “Together we created a custom comic book featuring the Avengers who fight to protect their community. We hope that people around the world enjoy reading the comic book… At Pfizer, we encourage people to come together to help protect themselves by staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations.”
Within the comic, which is available online, one page states “You’re among everyday heroes every day! The Construction worker, the florist, the painter… everyday heroes are everywhere in your community.”
“What makes them everyday heroes?” the comic asks before explaining how they all take the vaccines.
“We all need to do our part,” the comic further notes, adding “So, vaccinate, stay up to date with the latest recommended booster for you. And be an everyday hero!”
The comic contains a weak plot about a super villain (the virus) called Ultron who “keeps changing and evolving,” meaning that the Avengers “keep adapting and re-strategizing,” (taking booster shots).
“Everyday heroes don’t wear capes!” the comic states, explaining “But they do wear a small bandage on their upper arm after they get their latest Covid vaccination — because everyday heroes are concerned about their health.”
Twitter users reacted to the development:
The development comes amid Twitter removing and then reinstating a tweet from Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo who noted that a new analysis of mRNA vaccines “showed an increased risk of cardiac-related death among men 18-39.”
Ladapo further wrote “FL will not be silent on the truth.”
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Marvel Releases Pro-Pfizer Vaccine Avengers Comic Book - October 10, 2022
- ‘People Got Healthier’: Water Superintendent Secretly LOWERED Fluoride Levels in Local Town for Years - October 10, 2022
- Trump: ‘Biden Wants To Unleash Nuclear Armageddon’ - October 10, 2022