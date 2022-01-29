Marvel Actress Evangeline Lilly ‘Cancelled’ by Woke Mob for Attending Anti-vax Mandate Protest

Leftists are now trying to cancel Marvel actress Evangeline Lilly after she revealed she attended an anti-vaccine mandate protest in Washington, D.C.

“I was in DC this weekend to support bodily sovereignty while Canadian truckers were rallying for their cross-country, peaceful convoy in support of the same thing,” the Hollywood actress wrote on Instagram.

Infowars.com reports: Evangeline said nobody should be forced to inject their body with something under threat of “violent attack, arrest, loss of employment, homelessness, starvation, loss of education, alienation from family, excommunication from society or any other threats.”

The Saskatchewan, Canada native added, “This is not the way. This is not safe. This is not healthy. This is not love. I understand the world is in fear, but I don’t believe that answering fear with force will fix our problems. I was pro choice before COVID and I am still pro choice today.”

Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch predicted the left will soon try to destroy Lilly’s career for daring to speak her mind.

Evangeline Lilly risking her career by opposing abusive, anti-constitutional and vindictive vaccine mandates. You can bet the Left will now try to destroy her. Marvel Star Evangeline Lilly Protests Vax Mandates: “This Is Not Healthy” https://t.co/jyKm6LwtmS — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) January 27, 2022

It didn’t take long for Fitton’s prophesy to come true, some internet users even calling for Marvel to recast her.

*Seeing why Evangeline Lilly is trending* pic.twitter.com/9CqTx1PVzY — Jalen Reeves 😇 (@GTCubsEagles10) January 27, 2022

I find it funny that both Letitia Wright and Evangeline Lilly are supposed to be playing smart characters. https://t.co/Ww8vhoMrIO — stephen (@namesjayYT) January 27, 2022

The most unrealistic part of Lost is that Evangeline Lilly listens to a doctor. https://t.co/UPVR4JpfVG — Adam Herman (@AdamZHerman) January 27, 2022

Evangeline Lilly is in Marvel films and apparently she would rather be stuck in a production of Steel Magnolias at the Waco Playhouse with Kristy Swanson and Gina Carano. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) January 27, 2022

Keep Evangeline Lilly away from Paul Rudd at all costs



He hasn’t lived for centuries to be taken down by her unwashed and unvaccinated self https://t.co/FNmEdxxSkF — Qondi (@QondiNtini) January 27, 2022

Evangeline Lilly isn’t a scientist last time I checked. It’s not a matter of opinion. It’s a matter of public health What is so hard about this? https://t.co/f3wstmjKVc — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) January 27, 2022