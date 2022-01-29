Marvel Actress Evangeline Lilly ‘Cancelled’ by Woke Mob for Attending Anti-vax Mandate Protest

Leftists are now trying to cancel Marvel actress Evangeline Lilly after she revealed she attended an anti-vaccine mandate protest in Washington, D.C.
“I was in DC this weekend to support bodily sovereignty while Canadian truckers were rallying for their cross-country, peaceful convoy in support of the same thing,” the Hollywood actress wrote on Instagram.
Infowars.com reports: Evangeline said nobody should be forced to inject their body with something under threat of “violent attack, arrest, loss of employment, homelessness, starvation, loss of education, alienation from family, excommunication from society or any other threats.”
The Saskatchewan, Canada native added, “This is not the way. This is not safe. This is not healthy. This is not love. I understand the world is in fear, but I don’t believe that answering fear with force will fix our problems. I was pro choice before COVID and I am still pro choice today.”
Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch predicted the left will soon try to destroy Lilly’s career for daring to speak her mind.
It didn’t take long for Fitton’s prophesy to come true, some internet users even calling for Marvel to recast her.
