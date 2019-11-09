Mark Zuckerberg’s Sister: Eating Bugs “Next Big Trend in Sustainable Food”

November 9, 2019 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0

Mark Zuckerberg's Sister Randi Zuckerberg promotes eating bugs to the public

The sister of billionaire Mark Zuckerberg, Randi Zuckerberg, wants the human race to come to terms with the idea of eating insects.

Zuckerberg published a poll Wednesday on her Twitter account where she promoted eating bugs as “the next big trend in gourmet, sustainable food,” asking members of the public to vote on whether they like the idea. 

The results came back overwhelmingly negative.

Information Liberation reports: While I don’t know Zuckerberg’s motivations, there’s clearly a sustained media push to acclimate the plebs to a future of living in pods and eating bugs.

This is the cover of the latest Toronto Life magazine:

Never forget:

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)