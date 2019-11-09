Mark Zuckerberg’s Sister: Eating Bugs “Next Big Trend in Sustainable Food”

The sister of billionaire Mark Zuckerberg, Randi Zuckerberg, wants the human race to come to terms with the idea of eating insects.

Zuckerberg published a poll Wednesday on her Twitter account where she promoted eating bugs as “the next big trend in gourmet, sustainable food,” asking members of the public to vote on whether they like the idea.

The results came back overwhelmingly negative.

Eating insects may be the next big trend in gourmet, sustainable food. Chirps, a company seen on the television show Shark Tank, produces a range of bug products packed with protein powder, from chips to cookie mix. Eating Bugs—like or dislike? — Randi Zuckerberg (@randizuckerberg) November 6, 2019

Information Liberation reports: While I don’t know Zuckerberg’s motivations, there’s clearly a sustained media push to acclimate the plebs to a future of living in pods and eating bugs.

This is the cover of the latest Toronto Life magazine:

Never forget: