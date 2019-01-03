Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has made it his 2019 New Year’s resolution to continue censoring independent and conservative publishers on the platform.

In a blog posted on Facebook, Zuck promised to clamp down on “election interference” and “the spread of hate speech” – neglecting to define either term.

Breitbart.com reports: Zuckerberg repeated his previous calls to suppress “sensationalism and misinformation” and to “remove content related to terrorism,” terms he did not define. He also committed to promoting “news from trusted sources,” which he did not list.

“We’ve partnered with fact-checkers in countries around the world to identify misinformation and reduce its distribution,” wrote Zuckerberg. He did not list the “fact-checkers” Facebook partnered with or explain the methodology behind their selections.

Zuckerberg opted against making any mention of free speech, expression, or the First Amendment in his post.

A set of Facebook’s internal guidelines for political censorship — 1,400 pages in length — was leaked this week.

Breitbart News reported:

Sara Su, a senior engineer on the News Feed, commented on the process stating: “It’s not our place to correct people’s speech, but we do want to enforce our community standards on our platform. When you’re in our community, we want to make sure that we’re balancing freedom of expression and safety.” Monika Bickert, Facebook’s head of global policy management, stated that Facebook aimed to “prevent harm” and believed that they had been successful in that endeavor so far.

Zuckerberg concluded, “I’m proud of the progress we’ve made.”

While testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee in September, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg said her company would present “alternative facts” to combat what she described as “misinformation” spread on her company’s digital platform.

Read the entire post below:

For 2018, my personal challenge has been to focus on addressing some of the most important issues facing our community… Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Friday, December 28, 2018

Facebook’s market capitalization is $382.78 billion as of this article publication, placing it within the world’s top ten most highly valued companies.