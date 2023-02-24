Mark Wahlberg: ‘Satanic Hollywood Elites Want To Silence Me’

Actor Mark Wahlberg has slammed ‘satanic Hollywood elites’ for attempting to silence him over his Christian beliefs.

Appearing on NBC’s “Today” show on Ash Wednesday, Wahlberg told host Savannah Guthrie, “It’s a balance. I don’t want to jam it down anybody’s throat, but I do not deny my faith, that’s an even bigger sin. It’s not popular in my industry.”

Mediarightnews.com reports: Part of the reason he was on the show was to promote the Catholic meditation, prayer, and sleep app “Hallow.”

Additionally, Wahlberg said, “(Faith) it’s everything.. It’s afforded me so many things, God didn’t come to save the saints, He came to save the sinners.”

“We’ve all had things and issues in our lives. We want to be better versions of ourselves, and through focusing my faith, it’s allowed me to do that,” Wahlberg explained.

As we reported in October 2022, Wahlberg discussed in an interview his decision to move to swing state Nevada.

Wahlberg appeared to take some shots at California’s Dem Gov. Gavin Newsom as he said that he had moved to the golden state “many years ago to pursue acting and I’ve only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there.”

“So, to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us,” Wahlberg explained.

It was reported yesterday that Wahlberg sold his Los Angeles, California home for less than he had initially requested by still for a substantial amount.

Wahlberg discussed the move with Guthrie, who said she was giving up Instagram for Lent, and said that his teenage kids were busy with their new life there.