Mark Ruffalo Accuses Mike Pence Of ‘White Male Supremacy’ Because He Interrupted Kamala Harris During Debate

Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo has accused Vice President Mike Pence of racist and sexist behavior.

He claims that the way Pence interrupted and spoke over Sen. Kamala Harris during Wednesday’s VP debate, showed his “disrespect for black women.”

“The way Mike Pence constantly interrupted and spoke over @KamalaHarris was the prime example of white male supremacy and its common dismissal and disrespect for black woman,” the Avengers star tweeted.

Ruffalo failed to mention all the times that Kamala Harris made faces and laughed loudly as Pence was speaking.

Breitbart reports: Despite Ruffalo’s claim that Pence dominated Harris, CNN reported that the two candidates had virtually the same amount of speaking time during the debate, with the vice president clocking in at 36 minutes and 27 seconds, and Harris coming in just three seconds shorter.

During the debate, Kamala Harris made a show of insisting that the vice president was being rude, regularly exclaiming “I’m speaking!” and “I will not be lectured.”

The mainstream media quickly picked up on her signals, coming together in unison to accuse the vice president of “mansplaining.” ABC News hosts George Stephanapoulos and Martha Raddatz both used the term in their post-debate coverage, as did NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell.

CNN’s Van Jones called Pence the “mansplainer in chief.” Political commentator S.E. Cupp also accused the vice president of “mansplaining, interrupting, condescending and general smarminess.”

Mark Ruffalo, who has endorsed Joe Biden’s bid for the White House, praised Harris in a separate tweet for her debate performance while spreading the false claim that she had “only a fraction of the time speaking.”