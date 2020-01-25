Mark Meadows: Schiff’s Contact With Ukraine Whistleblower Is the ‘Only Cover-Up’

Rep. Mark Meadows claims the “only cover-up” in the sham impeachment process is by impeachment manager Adam Schiff and his Democratic colleagues.

Earlier this week, Rep. Jerry Nadler baselessly accused Republicans of staging a “cover-up.”

“I see a lot of senators voting for a cover-up, voting to deny witnesses, an absolutely indefensible vote, obviously a treacherous vote,” Nadler said on Wednesday night.

Meadows hit back, declaring that Democrats are intentionally misleading the American people:

“The House impeachment managers are actually not only making false statements, but they’re intentionally misleading the American people,” Meadows told Fox News.

“We are going to continue to hear allegations of ‘cover-up.’ The only ‘cover-up’ that I’ve seen is actually Adam Schiff and his team’s cover-up on their coordination with the whistleblower.”

Washingtonexaminer.com reports: Republicans have long maintained that Schiff has not been truthful about his contact with the whistleblower at the origin of the controversy surrounding the phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“We have not spoken directly to the whistleblower. We would like to,” Schiff said in a September interview. However, many have since questioned that claim, including a Washington Post fact-checker, who gave the statement “four Pinocchios.”

Meadows is not the only Republican incensed over accusations of a cover-up.

Republican Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski told reporters she was “offended” by Nadler’s comments on the Senate floor.

“I took it as offensive,” she said. “As one who is listening attentively and working hard to get to a fair process, I was offended.”

Republican Maine Sen. Susan Collins said of Nadler’s comment, “It reminded me that if we were in a normal debate in the Senate that the rule would be invoked to strike the words of the senator for impugning another senator.”

Collins then wrote a note that found its way to Chief Justice John Roberts, who instructed both sides of the aisle to “remember where they are” and tone down the rhetoric.