Marjorie Taylor Greene Responds to Being Swatted: ‘Democrat Activists Tried To Murder Me’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was swatted during the early hours of Wednesday morning as a result of Democrat activists trying to get her killed.

In an interview with Alex Jones, Rep Greene described how police descended on her home in Rome, Ga., Wednesday morning by a person angry with her recent legislation, who told police someone had been shot inside her home and that there was an active shooter situation.

“I got swatted last night because of the legislation that I introduced, Protect Children’s Innocence Act, and whoever this person is they’re going to hunt him down and find him,” Rep. Greene told Jones.

“They called the 911 center and reported someone had been shot in my home and that there were children in my home and created a scenario that there was still an active shooter in my home.”

Newswars.com reports: Rep. Greene outlined the event in detail to Jones, saying she was glad she opted not to grab her firearm when answering her door.

MTG: It was just after one o’clock in the morning. I was sound asleep in my bed in my home here in Rome, Georgia. Heard a knock on the door, heard a doorbell, heard people outside my house. I could hear them outside my windows. And I got up quickly. I got dressed. I saw a few lights outside, but it wasn’t police lights still. I could just tell there was cars out there where there shouldn’t be. And I actually… before I left my bedroom I picked up my gun as I always do to answer the door.

AJ: Well yeah, you’re a major target.

MTG: Yeah, if you’re gonna come to my house and I don’t know you’re coming I will answer the door with my firearm and that’s what people should do.

But I had this really strange gut feeling Alex that something was wrong so I put my gun down and it’s odd for me to do that. That’s not normal. Went down the hallway, went into my foyer and saw police out on my front porch and they looked extremely serious and very concerned.

Opened the front door and they immediately asked me, ‘Is everything okay, ma’am? Are you okay?’ And of course I was shocked. I didn’t know what I was getting into. I didn’t know if they were bringing me bad news, or [they’ve] come for whatever reason. And I said, ‘Yeah, I was sound asleep. I’m okay. What’s happening?’ And that’s when they informed me about the call that had come in, and I of course said, ‘Please come in my house. Please check my house. Make sure everything’s okay.’ My daughter woke up and she came out. Of course she was scared too. We both were because it’s really terrifying to have police come to your home in the middle of the night with a story like that and to know that you’re being swatted. And the police knew it too. They said, ‘Yeah, you’re being swatted.’

Rep. Greene was understandably disturbed by the situation and correctly labeled it “political terrorism.”

“I, a sitting member of Congress, was their target. They wanted to get me killed, and that’s why they called police,” Greene told Jones, adding police handled the situation well.

“Considering the fact that this sicko wanted to have me killed by police in my own home and was willing to use the police to do that to me, it’s really political terrorism, Alex, that’s what this is, political terrorism.”

The conservative firebrand went on to say the swatting would not deter her from promoting her bill, and only serves to galvanize her.

“They think that they’re going to scare me and intimidate me into not pushing my legislation and protecting kids, but I’m gonna tell you Alex, I am more committed to it than ever before,” Rep. Greene stated.

“If they wanna declare war on me like this, then they don’t understand who I am. If I do anything at the end of the day, the only one thing I care about is protecting our kids and the left’s disgusting, perverted, radical evil agenda to force kids into these horrific genital mutilation surgeries is something that I’ll go all the way for.”

Later in the interview, Rep. Greene agreed with Jones that the agenda to allow children to have “gender-affirming” surgeries amounted to a demonic child abuse cult.

“Yes it is a sick cult. That is right. Child abuse cult. They’re making a fortune off of it. And it’s an industry that will only grow and they want to use federal tax dollars to fund it,” she said.

Rep. Greene also remarked that penalties for people who conduct these types of swat attacks should be increased, prompting Jones to add, “Well, as you know swatting’s got a lot of people killed. They need to be charged with attempted murder.”

The congresswoman went on to urge Republican Senators to take up similar legislation so the bill will stand a chance when the party takes back the majority in January.

In a police report of the event obtained by the Daily Dot, Rome police said they initiated “a tactical approach to the residence.”

Police also said the person who initially phoned 911 later called back and confessed to their crime, admitting they were mad about the legislation using a computer-generated voice.

From the police report:

“After we cleared the call and went back in service,​ Rome-Floyd ​911 received a call from the suspect,​ claiming responsibility for the incident and explaining his/her motives. ​It was a computer generated voice. ​They explained that they were upset about Ms. Greene’s stance on “trans-gender youth’s rights”,​ and stated that they were trying to “SWAT” her. ​ ​ The suspect claims that he is connected to the website “kiwifarm.net” which is a site that supports cyberstalking. ​The suspect stated that their user name is “AltisticRight”. ​I have attached a screen shot that was obtained of the alleged caller’s profile from the site.”

The swatting comes days after Greene introduced new legislation aimed at protecting minors from gender reassignment surgeries, making such procedures on individuals under 18 years old a Class C felony punishable by a fine of up to $250,000 and/or up to 25 years behind bars.