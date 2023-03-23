Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘It’s Time To Arrest New York DA Alvin Bragg’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has declared that it’s time to arrest Soros-funded Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for attempting to create civil unrest in America.

Greene tweeted: “Now it’s time to arrest Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg for prosecutorial misconduct after hiding hundreds of pages of exculpatory evidence! Bragg is on the verge of indicting an innocent former President and top Presidential candidate against the opposing ruling party. Bragg is breaking the law and trying to incite civil unrest with his Soros funded political war. Hold him accountable.”

Slaynews.com reports: Not sure who she wants to arrest him, but it won't be President Joe Biden's Department of Justice or New York Attorney General Letitia James. Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ripped the possible charges saying: "Right now, former President Trump is declaring that they are going to arrest him. If that were the case, it would be so that his name doesn't appear on the ballot.

“I say this because I too have suffered from the fabrication of a crime, when they didn’t want me to run, And this is completely anti-democratic. Why not allow the people to decide?”

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) said:

“I think we should hear Alvin Bragg testify before Congress, under oath, about his vision and the fact that this is wildly political and the fact that this was not pursued by federal courts and the fact that the Department of Justice passed on this.

“I also want to hear his answers about funding from George Soros. I want to hear his answers about the crime crisis in New York.

“So, at the same time like I said that you have him lowering felonies to misdemeanors you have something that is beyond the statute of limitations and is a political witch hunt.

“So I absolutely want to hear Alvin Bragg testify before Congress.

“This is the epitome of the weaponizing of the federal government against Democrats’ political opponents.

“Being a native New Yorker, being from my home state of New York, Alvin Bragg is as radical and left-wing as they come. Over a million dollars funded by George Soros.

“This was a case that was considered a zombie case. Federal prosecutors did not pursue this case because there is no there there.

“Meanwhile, you have Alvin Bragg basically doing the bidding essentially of Joe Biden and the Democratic Party because they can’t beat President Trump at the ballot box.

“What is very frustrating is we think about New York State where we have a crime crisis, literally the epicenter of the crime crisis is because of Alvin Bragg’s soft-on-crime policies.

“So, at the same time you have this DA lowering felonies to misdemeanors, you have him pursuing a non-case just for political vengeance.”