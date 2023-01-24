Marjorie Taylor Greene Introduces Bill To Declare Antifa a ‘Domestic Terrorist Organization’

January 24, 2023 Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Marjorie Taylor Greene to introduce law that designates Antifa a 'domestic terrorist org'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green has announced plans to introduce a bill that will officially designate Antifa a ‘domestic terrorist organization’ in the United States.

Following the recent spate of violent rioting by the far-left group, Rep. Greene told Tucker Carlson on Monday that she also wants to launch an investigation into who is behind the organization and who is funding it:

