Marjorie Taylor Greene Introduces Bill to Award Congressional Gold Medal to Kyle Rittenhouse

On Tuesday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene submitted House Resolution 6070: “To award a Congressional Gold Medal to Kyle H. Rittenhouse, who protected the community of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a Black Lives Matter (BLM) riot on August 25, 2020.”
Given that the Democrats are in control of the House, it’s unlikely the bill will pass. However, that hasn’t stopped the mainstream media from obsessing over the bill:
Thepostmillenntial.com reports: A spokesman for Matt Gaetz told The Washington Post: “We are concerned that awarding Kyle with a Congressional Gold Medal will give him a big head during the internship with our office.”
Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn as well as Matt Gaetz have expressed their desires to have Kyle Rittenhouse intern for their offices.
The same day Greene introduced this measure, it was revealed that former President Trump got the chance to meet Kyle Rittenhouse at his Mar-a-Lago home. Trump’s reaction was that he thought Kyle was “really a nice young man.”
Elsewhere, an Oklahoma state senator filed Senate Bill 1120, otherwise known as “Kyle’s Law” as a proposal. The measure would seek to ensure protection against victims of “malicious prosecution.”
The kid from Kenosha gave his first formal interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News earlier this week. Over 5 million people watched the show in a timeslot that crushed the numbers of MSNBC and CNN combined. It was there Rittenhouse had the chance to explain how his lawyers are “taking care of” potential defamation lawsuits, and reveal the treatment his case received in the hands of earlier lawyers.
In response to the verdict, the Biden administration stood by how Joe depicted and described Rittenhouse on the 2020 campaign trail. With that said, Nick Sandmann of Covington Catholic on Sunday revealed he made contact with Kyle and described him as being “in great spirits.”
