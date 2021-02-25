Marjorie Taylor Greene Hangs Sign Outside Her Capitol Office ‘There Are Two Genders’

Marjorie Taylor Greene struck back against Democrat Rep. Marie Newman on Wednesday, by hanging a sign reading “there are two genders” opposite Newman’s office .

The move followed after Newman put a trans rights flag up outside Greenes office because Greene had opposed the Equality Act.

RT reports: In a speech to the House on Wednesday, Greene (R-Georgia) vocally opposed the Equality Act, a bill that would modify the Civil Rights Act to make “sex, sexual orientation, [and] gender identity” protected classes. Opponents say this designation would lead to transgender women being allowed to compete against biological women in sports, male inmates being housed with female ones in prison, and religious businesses being forced to serve LGBTQ customers against their will, among other concerns.

The so-called “Equality” Act will destroy women’s rights, competitive female sports, and religious freedom.



It’s completely unconstitutional.



OPPOSE! pic.twitter.com/tpbxbEb1tF — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 24, 2021

Greene’s speech clearly ticked off a few Democrats, among them Illinois Rep. Marie Newman, who shares a hallway with Greene in the Longworth House Office Building. In a move cheered by liberals and decried by conservatives as a “moronic stunt,” Newman erected a transgender pride flag outside her office, “so she can look at it every time she opens her door.”

Not one to leave a petty stunt unanswered, Greene struck back later on Wednesday night, hanging a sign reading “There are TWO genders: male & female” outside her own office. “Trust the science,” read the sign’s bottom line, aping the popular liberal mantra.

Our neighbor, @RepMarieNewman, wants to pass the so-called "Equality" Act to destroy women’s rights and religious freedoms.



Thought we’d put up ours so she can look at it every time she opens her door 😉🇺🇸 https://t.co/7joKpTh6Dc pic.twitter.com/aBGRSiIF6X — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) February 24, 2021

Reactions fell along party lines. Newman’s initial stunt angered conservatives, who slated the Illinois Democrat for her piece of “performance art.”