Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasts AOC: ‘Get Rid Of Your Diaper and Talk With Real Americans’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green is getting attacked by blue-check Twitter journalists over a video from 2019 which features Greene demanding Rep. AOC to stop cowering from her.

In the clip posted by CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski of the KFILE, Greene can be seen with other pro-Trump activists in a playful mood while giving a “confession” through the mail slot on AOC’s closed door outside of her office. BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

“Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, I’m an American citizen. I pay your salary through the taxes that you collect from me through the IRS because I am a tax-paying citizen of the United States. I am a woman. I am a female business owner, and I am proud to be an American woman, and I do not support your socialist policies, and I do not support your murderous abortion policies,” Greene said.

“As a mother of three children, I am appalled at New York’s law for abortion and it needs to end and it needs to stop now. You are bringing God’s judgment on my country, and I am against it as well as my friends. So you need to stop being a baby, and stop locking your door, and come out and face the American citizens that you serve,” she continued.

“If you want to be a big girl, you need to get rid of your diaper and come out and be able to talk to the American citizens instead of us having to use a flap, a little flap. Sad!” she hillariously added.

The clip can be seen here:

New: A since-deleted video from 2019 shows MTG harassing @AOC's office through a locked door. Calling her "crazy eyes" and telling her through the office's mailbox slot to "get rid of your diaper" while telling the office to open the door and come out. https://t.co/QgcJucs4o8 pic.twitter.com/ccTufF90Z9 — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) May 14, 2021

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: Out of extreme cowardice, Ocasio-Cortez has refused to debate Greene on the Green New Deal or any other issues important to the future of the country.

“It’s at this point, I think, the depth of that unwellness has raised concerns for other members, as well,” Ocasio-Cortez told reporters at the Capitol on Friday. “I’m concerned about her perceptions of reality.”

“We’re required as members of Congress to debate policy,” Greene said to reporters on Friday in response to AOC’s slurs. “There’s nothing wrong with me, continuing to ask her to debate about the Green New Deal socialism, which is policy.”

“They support antifa [Black Lives Matter] riots, they share the Minnesota freedom fund linked to bail out criminals who’ve been arrested after rioting, they support terrorists and Hamas,” Greene added. “They support violence all over the streets.”

By demonstrating authentic female empowerment, Greene is forcing AOC to show what a weak, pathetic fraud she actually is. A formal debate between the two ladies would be extremely humiliating for AOC.