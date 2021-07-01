Marjorie Taylor Greene: Biden’s ‘Infrastructure’ Bill Will ‘Enslave Us’ to Communist China

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has warned that Biden’s infrastructure bill is doomed to be a “catastrophe for our country” and a gift to Communist China.

In an interview with Real America’s Voice host Jenna Ellis, Greene said that it “basically passes the Green New Deal” because a staggering 50% of the spending are planks of the far-left takeover of the American economy that has been pushed by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other far-left Democrats.

“I can’t ring the alarm bells loud enough,” Congresswoman Greene told Ellis, explaining that the Democrat wish list will “enslave us to China”.

MTG went on to explain that the Democrat-sponsored bill will give $4 billion taxpayer dollars to Communist China for the “electrification” of automobiles.

“Here’s the problem,” Greene began. “China dominates the battery market” meaning Americans will be forced to buy electric cars that will benefit the Chinese economy.

WATCH: