Marjorie Greene Taylor Hits Back At Mitch McConnell After He Dubs Her The “GOP Cancer”

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has responded to an attack by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell

In the scathing attack, McConnell called Taylor Greene the ‘GOP’s cancer’ and insisted that “weak” Republicans would be the country’s downfall.

The far-right Republican congresswoman’s “loony lies” are a “cancer for the Republican party,” McConnell said.

In a tweet, the freshman GOP congresswoman wrote: “The real cancer for the Republican Party is weak Republicans who only know how to lose gracefully” and added “This is why we are losing our country.”

RT reports: The rebuttal came after McConnell, the top Republican in the Senate, took aim at Taylor Greene in a blistering statement earlier on Monday, accusing her of embracing “loony lies and conspiracy theories” while calling her a “cancer for the Republican Party.”

McConnel’s own statement was issued as House Democrats attempt to drive Taylor Greene from any position of influence in Congress, and even from the GOP itself. Three lawmakers have already submitted a resolution to have her booted from the congressional Education and Labor Committee, arguing that her presence there would cause “future harm,” while others have reportedly pressured Republican leaders to censure Taylor Greene or expel her from the party.

The Georgia rep also responded to the Democratic effort, saying she’s only viewed as the “greatest threat” to her critics across the aisle because “I represent your America First views.”

“They think Trump is gone, so they attack you and me. He’s not gone. And we won’t back down and we will never give up! We REFUSE to be canceled!” she wrote.