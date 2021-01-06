Marine Slams Police After They Mace Trump Supporters: ‘We Had Your F***ing Back, But Not Anymore!’

A Marine slammed DC Police on Tuesday after cops disgracefully maced Trump supporters.

Police have been using very heavy handed techniques against Trump supporters while doing nothing about the violent Antifa and Black Lives Matter goons gathered in the same area.

“You lost both sides of support. We had your f***ing back, but we ain’t got your back no more!” Trump supporters yell at police after they block access to BLM Plaza and make arrests of some of the group tonight #DC #WashingtonDC #January6th pic.twitter.com/M2syNacscv — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 6, 2021

“You lost both sides of support. We had your f***ing back, but we ain’t got your back no more!” the marine could be heard shouting at cops.

NOW: Trump supporters pushing against MPD for protecting BLM/Antifa



The crowd is heckling MPD & calls them Oath-Breakers/Traitors. #BLMPlaza pic.twitter.com/pJsSShwu4C — Tomas Morales (@TomasMorales_iv) January 6, 2021

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Chaos ensued prior to his rant when Trump supporters attempted to gain access to BLM Plaza and rush the police line.

Chaotic scene in BLM Plaza as police clash with Trump supporters trying to rush the line #DC #WashingtonDC #January6th pic.twitter.com/wjGsUSaCWH — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 6, 2021

Mace deployed as police push back into the crowd of Trump supporters trying to get into BLM Plaza #DC #WashingtonDC #January6th pic.twitter.com/mmNqq3vYyO — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 6, 2021

The Nationalist Review reports, “A Black Lives Matter supporter attacked an elderly Trump supporter this evening in Washington, leaving her face bruised and bloody. When other Trump supporters demonstrating for the president’s reelection struggle stepped in to protect the victim and request that the police arrest her assailant, the police responded by pepper spraying the entire group.”