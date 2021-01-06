Marine Slams Police After They Mace Trump Supporters: ‘We Had Your F***ing Back, But Not Anymore!’

A Marine slammed DC Police on Tuesday after cops disgracefully maced Trump supporters.
Police have been using very heavy handed techniques against Trump supporters while doing nothing about the violent Antifa and Black Lives Matter goons gathered in the same area.
“You lost both sides of support. We had your f***ing back, but we ain’t got your back no more!” the marine could be heard shouting at cops.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Chaos ensued prior to his rant when Trump supporters attempted to gain access to BLM Plaza and rush the police line.
The Nationalist Review reports, “A Black Lives Matter supporter attacked an elderly Trump supporter this evening in Washington, leaving her face bruised and bloody. When other Trump supporters demonstrating for the president’s reelection struggle stepped in to protect the victim and request that the police arrest her assailant, the police responded by pepper spraying the entire group.”
