Marine Le Pen Soars Ahead Of ‘Rothschild Puppet’ Macron In EU Elections

Polls in France now reveal that Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National (RN) has soared ahead of Emmanuel Macron’s La République En Marche (LREM).

According to a poll of voting intentions for the May 2019 European Parliament elections, Le Pen’s RN has risen from 17 per cent in August to 21 per cent now, a move putting her party head of the LREM for the first time in history.

Voice of Europe reports: This is a five percentage increase from 25 per cent of voting intentions at the end of August and Sunday’s poll reveals quite succinctly that France has shifted towards the right since the election where Macron beat Le Pen.

The rise in populism is clearly playing a role in Le Pen’s popularity, though there is no denying Macron’s plunging popularity has been his own doing.

He has even slunk below his predecessor, socialist François Hollande. That took some doing.