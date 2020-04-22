Marina Abramovic Demands ‘Conspiracy Theorists’ Leave Her Alone: ‘I’m Not a Satanist’

Marina Abramovic, who enjoys posing with flayed goat heads and brewing blood, feces, semen and breast milk cocktails for political elites, is demanding “conspiracy theorists” leave her alone and stop accusing her of Satanism.

In an interview with the New York Times on Tuesday, the “Spirit Cooker” insisted “I am an artist, not a Satanist.”

“I need to open my heart,” Abramovic said. “I really want to ask these people, ‘Can you stop with this? Can you stop harassing me? Can’t you see that this is just the art I’ve been doing for 50 years of my life?’”

According to Abramovic, posing with flayed goat heads in blood-red vinyl outfits does not mean she is a Satanist — it’s art. Brewing blood, feces, semen and breast milk cocktails for political elites and hosting dinner parties where celebrity guests “pretend” to consume human flesh has nothing at all to do with Satanism — it’s just art, OK?

That totally explains why Allison Mack, the Hollywood actress and convicted child trafficker and NXIVM occultist, posted a picture of Abramovic on her social media just before fleeing to Mexico in 2018 prior to her arrest — she’s just a prolific “artist.”

On Good Friday, the holiest day in the Christian calendar, Bill Gates’ Microsoft released a commercial promoting its association with the elite’s favorite artist: Marina Abramovic.

After a huge backlash from internet users calling her out as a Satanist, the video was set to “private” and all traces of the doomed campaign were scrubbed from Microsoft’s official website.

Take a look at some of Marina Abramovic’s “art” and decide for yourself.

Marina Abramovic in her signature pose with a flayed goat head.

Lady Gaga and Marina Abramovic “pretend” to sample human flesh.

A friendly word of advice for Abramovic: if you aren’t prepared to receive criticism for appearances in widely-viewed advertisements for major international corporations like Microsoft, maybe you shouldn’t do them. God bless!