Marianne Williamson Warns Of ‘Dark Psychic Force’ That Trump Has Unleashed On The US

Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson has warned fellow Democrats about the “dark psychic force” that Donald Trump and his administration have unleashed on the U.S.

Following her second primary debate in Detroit on Tuesday, the presidential hopeful became the most-searched for candidate on the internet as “dark psychic force” started trending on Google and Twitter.

The self help author and celebrity spiritual adviser who was relatively unknown before the first debate in June, said she would “harness the power of love” to beat Donald Trump.

RT reports: She dominated Google searches following the debate. Before the debate began, Williamson was the top searched candidate in only two states.

Her comments about the worrying state of America’s social and political climate were particularly well received.

“If you think any of this wonkiness is going to deal with this dark psychic force of the collectivized hatred that this president is bringing up in this country, then I’m afraid that the Democrats are going to see some very dark days,” she declared, responding to a question from a Michigan voter asking how she’d prevent an event like the Flint water crisis from repeating itself.

Her debate performance received wide praise on Twitter, with many apparently warming up to the idea that Williamson should be treated as a serious candidate.

“She was the only candidate who had the balls to call it out for what it really is,” an admirer on Reddit noted.

Overheard on @reddit: "She was the only candidate who had the balls to call it out for what it really is. Dark…Psychic… Forces." – rupert-bear #DemDebate @marwilliamson — Wiroll 4 President (@Wiroll) July 31, 2019

George Bush talked about “voodoo economics” without getting laughed off the campaign trail, another pointed out.

@CNN So Bush could say “voodoo economics” and you’ll repeat it and when @marwilliamson says “dark psychic forces”. That’s silly?! Not connecting to those oppressed in the country? — lc🐝 (@letitblc) July 31, 2019

Others agreed with her about the dark psychic forces but insisted they were possessing the Democratic Party, not Trump.

But plenty of Americans were not ready for dark-forces talk just yet.

https://twitter.com/JeronimoSaldana/status/1156378704098058240

Others, realizing the time had come to take her seriously, began addressing her arguments.

“Any attempt to implement mandatory reparations in any amount is going to unleash more dark psychic forces than you can shake a stick at,” one commenter warned.

Williamson waited until after the debate to elaborate on what exactly she meant by “dark psychic forces,” and the reality was relatively pedestrian: “racism, bigotry, antisemitism, homophobia, islamophobia, the same elements that make up collectivized hatred pretty much anywhere in history,” she told reporters.