Marianne Williamson Accuses DNC Of “Rigging” The System For Biden

The Democratic Party says it will stand behind Joe Biden in a re-election bid even though he has yet to formally announce he’s running.

Self-help author Marianna Williamson,meanwhile, has announced that she is officially running against Biden in the 2024 Democratic primary.

Marianne Williamson, the first officially declared Democratic candidate for president in 2024, has accused the Democratic National Committee (DNC) of “rigging” the primary system in favor of President Biden

She says that she doesn’t view her outsider bid for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination as a direct challenge to Joe Biden but as “challenging a system”.

The Gateway Pundit reports: In her most recent exclusive interview with ABC News Williamson took a step further and told ABC reporter Johnathan Karl “The DNC should not be rigging the system. They don’t even pretend anymore.”

Karl would shoot back quickly “So that’s what’s going on, they’re rigging the system for Biden?”

To which Williamson responded “They even admit that, Jonathan.”