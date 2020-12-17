Maria Bartiromo: “Intel Source” Told Me Trump Did Win Election – It’s up to SCOTUS Now

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo dropped a bombshell on her Monday show, claiming that an intel source confirmed to her that President Trump did win the 2020 election.

Bartiromo then added that the Supreme Court must take the cases challenging the election results and stop the clock.

Partial transcript is as follows:

Maria Bartiromo: “An intel source told me President Trump did, in fact, win the election. He says that it is up to the Supreme Court to hear suits from other cases across the country to stop the clock. This follows the high court’s refusal to hear the lawsuit from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.”

WATCH: