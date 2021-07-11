Marc Lamont Hill: ALL White People Are Inherently Racist

Marc Lamont Hill, a far-left professor at Temple University, has declared the all white people are inherently racist.

During a recent interview, guest Liz Wheeler asked Hill if he thought all white people were a bunch of racists.

“I don’t know if you are backing me into a corner with that question, but yes, I do,” Hill responded.

Toddstarnes.com reports: If you are a white student at Temple University you might want to consider dropping Professor Hill’s class.

She asked me if I think all White people are racist… pic.twitter.com/CnX8FTgE96 — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) July 10, 2021