‘MAPs Are a Protected Minority’: YouTube Cracking Down on Users Who Criticize Pedophilia

Streaming giant YouTube is cracking down on content creators and users who leave comments that are critical of pedophiles, banning a host of popular channels and removing comments, citing rules against “harassment and bullying” if anyone dares to suggest that in 2022 there is no place for adults engaging in sexual acts with young children.

The Balenciaga pedo-gate scandal has blown the scandal wide open and revealed YouTube’s position on the matter of MAPs, or Minor Attracted Persons.

According to YouTube, if a news channel investigates a prominent individual and discovers they have a history of sharing child abuse imagery and content, as well as advocating on social media for the legalization of pedophilia, that news channel must not report on what is has found.

If the news channel considers the information to be in the public interest and does report on the child abuse material, that news channel will be terminated, banned, completely removed from YouTube.

Why would YouTube take this position, you ask? Doesn’t it go against all of our traditions of protecting children? Doesn’t it ….

If you are confused why YouTube would take this position, congratulations. You still have a heart, a soul, and you have not been corrupted by the globalist elite and their PR department, the mainstream media.

Unfortunately, the globalist elite, led by the World Economic Forum, have been so successful in rolling out their agenda, that major social media networks and YouTube now consider pedophiles to be a “protected minority.”

While they won’t outline this position officially for fear of backlash, we can prove that this is the position they are taking. We can also prove that it goes back to the top – Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum.

Let’s take a look at what happened on YouTube this week. In case you are not aware, the People’s Voice channel, which had been reporting on the Balenciaga pedo-gate scandal, was abruptly, and without warning, cancelled by YouTube.

The channel was deleted. All of the hard work, the hundreds of videos, many of which contained precious, groundbreaking information that you will struggle to find elsewhere on the censored internet, was memory-holed by the elite.

And YouTube didn’t even want to say why they decided the channel had to be cancelled.

Only after legal wrangling and a series of inquiries, YouTube coughed up their pathetic, evil excuse. According to YouTube, the channel’s Balenciaga pedo-gate coverage was harrassing a “protected minority”.

In case you missed the coverage, here is a quick taste.

Apparently reporting on public figures who have a history of sharing beyond questionable content online is against the rules for a news outlet.

News outlets and fact checkers must toe the line and perform their duty as the PR department of the globalist elite. And that means falling in line with Klaus Schwab’s agenda for the world.

Governments across the world, operating under the control of the World Economic Forum, are waging war on our children. Klaus Schwab’s Young Global Leaders are systematically attempting to normalize pedophilia and decriminalize sex with children across the world.

Unsurprisingly, Jacinda Ardern’s radical left laboratory experiment, also known as New Zealand, is leading the way.

Earlier this year in New Zealand, a judge declared that 12-year-old children can consent to sex with adults. No need to hit rewind. You heard me correctly. The case in question featured a 45-year-old man whose defense centered on the claim that his 12-year-old victim “wanted it.” According to the middle-aged man, the 12-year-old girl pressured him for sex.

“I know she was a child but the way she came to me was like a mature woman. I refused her but she kept coming back to me. She truly wanted to do this,” the 45-year-old said of the child who was 12 at the time.

In the final days of the trial, Judge Earwaker addressed the issue of consent for a person under 16 years, according to a New Zealand Herald report:

“Legally, a person under 16 cannot give consent for charges of indecent acts, therefore as a jury, all you need to decide is if the indecent acts took place,” he said.

Then came the kicker. The judge told the jury:

“But as for sexual intercourse, a person under 16 can give consent. You need to consider whether or not the consent was given based on the evidence you have.”

On Monday, Judge Earwaker closed the trial, urging the jury to stay “utterly dispassionate” when judging whether the Crown prosecution had proved its case or not. Keep in mind, we are talking about a man who confessed to having sex with a 12-year-old and justified it on the grounds she “wanted it.”

“It is not enough for the Crown to persuade you that he is most likely guilty, it needs to be beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Scary times in New Zealand. But are you surprised? We are talking about a far-left authoritarian state, led by Young Global Leader Jacinda Ardern, where citizens are being told to put their total trust in government.

New Zealand has fallen.

But they are not the only ones.

Emmanuel Macron was re-elected as president of France earlier this in an election widely regarded as suspect. It’s perhaps no surprise that he is also one of Klaus Schwab’s Young Global Leaders and France is also normalizing pedophilia.

President Macron’s government voted against having an age of consent in France in 2018, becoming one of the first nations to give in to pressure from an international cabal determined to decriminalize sex with children across the world.

This means federal law in France has no legal age of consent, and adults who have sex with children of any age will not be prosecuted for rape if the child victim is unable to prove “violence, threat, duress, or surprise.”

The draft bill against sexual and gender-based violence, known as the Schiappa law, was signed into law by the French Parliament on 3 August, sparking outrage in France as parents and children’s rights groups accused Macron’s government of betraying the nation’s children.

The lack of an age of consent places millions of children in serious danger of sexual abuse in France, according to child protection officials.

If anything, that is an understatement. But should they be surprised? Like Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand, Macron is one of Klaus Schwab’s Young Global Leaders. They are all hell-bent on waging war against our children.

Love him or loathe him, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned us years ago that the global elite plan to normalize pedophilia in the West. According to Putin, the global elite engage in Satan worship. “Do as thou wilt” is their motto. It appears he was correct.

I said earlier that the mainstream media is complicit in its silence. More interested in promoting Big Pharma products and acting as the PR Department of the Democrat Party, the media appears completely uninterested in the real world issues that have a direct influence on the lives of our children.

But when you scratch the surface, you realize the media is complicit in more ways than simply turning a blind eye.

The attempt to normalize pedophilia has been playing out before our very eyes for years. And who better to desensitize the masses than their favorite stars.

Oprah has been taking every opportunity to quietly and deceptively undermine traditional family values for years now.

According to Bill Maher, a relationship between a thirty-something and a 12-year-old child is totally fine and society should stop being so uptight.

And obviously CNN takes every opportunity to slip in some pro-pedophilia content among the rest of the trash they peddle. According to the network’s Chief Legal Analyst, Jeffrey Toobin, who was suspended briefly for masturbating live on a Zoom call in 2020, pedophiles caught with child pornography should get lighter sentences these days because… the internet made them do it?

We haven’t even got to the head of the snake yet. Hollywood. The entertainment industry. Responsible for brainwashing the masses for decades, Hollywood is widely understood to be controlled by Satanic pedophiles.

Meet John Paul Rice. He’s an L.A. based film producer who worked on Jerry Bruckheimer’s Remember the Titans before producing a string of critically acclaimed films.

According to Rice, the entertainment industry is run by elite pedophiles who traffic and sacrifice children for their own depraved pleasure. And most of these kids don’t live beyond 7 or 8 years old.

If you want to live in a world that is safe for our children, it’s time to make a stand.

They say that to learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize.

Well, we found out who rules over us. The World Economic Forum wield enormous power in 2022, with whole governments and multinational corporations under their control. Big Tech, including YouTube, is no different.

We are fighting the censors on legal grounds, however pointing out the hypocrisy of the elite never seems to make a dent or have any impact on them. Why? Because, they have no shame. They have no shame because they have no moral compass. They have no moral compass because they live according to the rule of ‘the ends justifies the means’. This precept infests every fiber of their ideology, from elections, to open borders, to climate change, abortion, pedophilia, you name it.

In these dark and troubling times, those of us who have seen the light need to stick together. We cannot let them divide us. Because dividing us means conquering us. We cannot allow them to prevail.

We have every intention of continuing to investigate the hidden hands that control the world and publish on Rumble, because it is the best way to reach as many people as possible, educating them about the world we live in. But given the sensitive topics we report on, and the oppressive times we find ourselves in, we cannot be sure how long we will be permitted to continue delivering you the truth on any platform.

If you enjoy our content on YouTube and believe we are providing value, I urge you to subscribe to our Rumble account and share our videos with as many people as possible. We are all in this together.

