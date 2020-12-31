Many Health Care Workers Are Refusing To Take The Coronavirus Vaccine

Up to half of care workers in parts of California are refusing to take the coronavirus vaccine, despite the scientific evidence alleging that it is safe.

It appears that some health care workers are skeptical of the coronavirus vaccines and some worry that its development may have been rushed.

This has lead to a potential surplus of doses and renewed questions about the system for allocating them.

The LA Times reports: At St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Tehama County, fewer than half of the 700 hospital workers eligible for the vaccine were willing to take the shot when it was first offered. At Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills, one in five frontline nurses and doctors have declined the shot. Roughly 20% to 40% of L.A. County’s frontline workers who were offered the vaccine did the same, according to county public health officials.

So many frontline workers in Riverside County have refused the vaccine — an estimated 50% — that hospital and public officials met to strategize how best to distribute the unused doses, Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari said.

The vaccine doubts swirling among healthcare workers across the country come as a surprise to researchers, who assumed hospital staff would be among those most in tune with the scientific data backing the vaccines.

The scientific evidence is clear regarding the safety and efficacy of the vaccines after trials involving tens of thousands of participants, including elderly people and those with chronic health conditions. The shots are recommended for everyone except those who have had a severe allergic reaction to any of the ingredients.

Still, skepticism remains.