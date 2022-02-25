Manhattan Prosecutors Looking For Dirt On Trump Suddenly Resign – Liberals Outraged

Two prosecutors who have spent years digging for dirt on President Donald Trump have abruptly resigned as doubts emerge regarding the feasibility of the case moving forward — and liberals, who have been following the case with high hopes, are outraged.

“The two prosecutors leading the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation into former President Donald Trump and his business practices abruptly resigned on Wednesday amid a monthlong pause in their presentation of evidence to a grand jury, throwing the future of the high-stakes inquiry into serious doubt,” the New York Times reports.

Was it their conscience? Was there no “there there”? Were they about to be outed as criminal liberal-democrat shysters?

“The prosecutors, Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz, submitted their resignations after the new Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, indicated to them that he had doubts about moving forward with a case against Mr. Trump.”

“Time is running out for this grand jury, whose term is scheduled to expire in April.”

Meanwhile, the AP reports that lawyers for Trump’s longtime finance chief, Allen Weisselberg, are asking a judge to throw out tax fraud charges against him, arguing New York prosecutors targeted him as punishment because he wouldn’t flip on the former president.