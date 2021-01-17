Manchin: We Must REMOVE Cruz & Hawley Under 14th Amendment

January 17, 2021
Sen. Joe Manchin calls for removing Cruz and Hawley via 14th Amendment
Democrat Senator Joe Manchin has called for the immediate removal of Sen. Ted Cruz and Sen. Josh Hawley under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

During a Friday interview with PBS, Sen. Manchin warned that what Cruz “did was totally outside the realm of our responsibilities or our privileges that we have.”

“Well, they should look, absolutely, basically, that should be a consideration. He should — he understands that. Ted’s a very bright individual and I get along fine with him. But what he did was totally outside the realm of our responsibilities or our privileges that we have,” Manchin said.

