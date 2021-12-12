Manchester United Player Collapses with Heart Problem Mid-Game

Another day, another athlete down. This time, Manchester United player Victor Lindelof was forced to abandon a game on Saturday after he began suffering breathing difficulties and chest pains.

Lindelof joins dozens of other athlete’s worldwide who have suffered some form of ‘mysterious’ chest pain or cardiac arrest.

BBC.com reported:

The Spain goalkeeper said the incident brought back memories of Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest on the pitch during Euro 2020 and also the collapse of Barcelona forward Sergio Aguero in October. “As soon as it was like difficult breathing and feeling strange, the game doesn’t matter,” De Gea said. Speaking to Sky Sports, he added: “First of all is life. Football doesn’t matter.

Hundreds of athletes are dropping like flies, with many of them dead. As yet, nobody is really sure why.