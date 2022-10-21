Man Who Invented Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Admits He Hasn’t Been Jabbed

Dr Ugur Sahin, the CEO of BioNTech, the biotechnology company that worked with Pfizer to develop the world’s first Covid vaccine, has admitted on camera that he did not get jabbed with a Covid vaccine.

When asked by a reporter from the German DW network why he wasn’t vaccinated, Dr. Sahin became evasive and vaguely claimed that it’s illegal for him to get vaccinated and his company must focus on producing billions of vaccines for others.

The revelation that the man who developed the Pfizer vaccine has not been vaccinated himself recalls claims by Bill Gates’ former doctor that while Gates pushes vaccines on humanity, he does not allow his own family to get vaccinated.

You don’t have to be a body language expert to see that Sahin became very agitated and uncomfortable when the question of why he wasn’t jabbed came up.

And his claim that it’s illegal for him to get jabbed with the Pfizer shot doesn’t add up.

So what’s the real reason Sahin didn’t get jabbed with his own vaccine? Could it perhaps have anything to do with the fact that he developed the vaccine in just a few hours on his computer in a single day?

Previously, the fastest vaccine ever developed took more than four years of hard work.

But Dr. Sahin — who founded BioNTech with his wife — made a “rough design over one weekend.”

And this “rough design” received FDA authorization just months later. Moderna’s vaccine also took just two days to design, as Business Insider previously reported.

None of this inspires confidence in the vaccines, does it?

Perhaps that’s why the fact checking industry had to poke their nose in and disrupt the flow of information. According to Reuters fact checkers, Dr. Sahin of BioNTech did not admit that he is unjabbed. That’s right. Despite the fact you heard him say exactly that with your own ears, Reuters is claiming that you are wrong, and Sahin himself is wrong, and the BioNTech CEO is vaccinated with his own product, the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

As per usual, the Reuters fact checking team provides precisely zero evidence to back up their wild claims. Despite this, Facebook and other social media platforms will not allow anybody to contradict what Reuters are saying about Sahin’s vaccination status.

Reuters was tapped by Facebook as one of its approved fact-checking groups and given the ability to mark stories on the site as “true” or “false”. While this idea sounds fine in theory, in practice it has had a chilling effect on free speech, while limiting the free expression of truth seekers on the internet.

It is worth remembering at this point that fact checkers are unqualified amateurs who do not hold qualifications as journalists or investigators. Snopes CEO David Mikkelson employed his new wife, an L.A. based high class escort, to work for the fact checking site. The rest of the contributors are bloggers with leftwing activist backgrounds.

These are the people Big Tech has entrusted with policing social media and denying citizens their right to free speech.

Senior fact checker Kim LaCapria even admitted she regularly “fact checks” while stoned. Sure, it may be legal. That’s not the problem. The problem is that fact checking the news is a serious business, and it should be taken seriously by fact checkers – especially now that Facebook and other social media sites have anointed them as watchdogs of all of our news feeds with the power to shadowban users.

Facebook should draw the line at using the services of a fact checking company whose senior staff admit they work while stoned. There is too much at stake.

But instead, whenever stories emerge that are damaging to the establishment, fact checkers are weaponized to bury them by falsely labeling such stories “misleading” or “hoaxes” even if they are completely authentic.

This then serves to justify their censorship by social media algorithms and the targeted banning and deplatforming of anyone who tries to amplify information that fact checkers have buried.

Fact checkers are not impartial, independent outlets, interested in establishing the truth. They are hyper-partisan attack dogs working on behalf of the corrupt establishment.

Watch: