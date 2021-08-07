Man Who Beheaded Woman in Broad Daylight Was an Illegal Alien

The man who beheaded an innocent woman with a machete in broad daylight in Minnesota last month is an illegal alien from Cuba who was wanted by ICE, according to reports.

Alexis Saborit, 42, is charged with murdering his 55-year-old girlfriend, America Mafalda Thayer.

Saborit executed Thayer while they were sitting in traffic in Minneapolis last month.

He then dumped her body on the street in full view of horrified onlookers before proceeding to casually drive away.

Witnesses reported seeing Saborit in his car “swinging an object in the air and bringing it down repeatedly” while “making a hitting motion.”

According to a search warrant obtained by KMSP, police discovered Thayer’s headless body lying next to a car – with her severed head nearby.

Foxnews.com reports: ICE spokesman Shawn Neudauer confirmed to Fox News that Saborit-Viltres is an illegal immigrant from Cuba with a lengthy violent criminal history, with multiple convictions in Minnesota and Louisiana for domestic abuse/assault battery, driving under the influence and fleeing a police officer.

“He has pending charges for first-degree arson-dwelling, first-degree criminal damage to property, and obstruct legal process-interfere with peace officer stemming from a 2020 arrest in Scott County, Minnesota; he also has pending charges for murder, second degree (2021) based on his recent local arrest, also in Scott County,” Neudauer said.

ICE had attempted to remove Saborit-Viltres to Cuba in 2012 and secured an order of removal against him from an immigration judge. However, Cuba would not accept him and would not provide travel documents. Saborit-Viltres’ immigration status was first reported by Power Line.

Meanwhile, ICE is limited by a 2001 Supreme Court decision for how long it can detain those who are subject to a deportation order to just six months. As a result, Saborit-Viltres was released back into the U.S. on an order of supervision in 2012, requiring he occasionally check in with an ICE office.

An ICE official told Fox News that the Cuban national had initially entered the U.S. in 2007 across the southern border via El Paso.

Fox 9 reported that Saborit allegedly told police that he dated Thayer for a few years. Thayer reportedly told him that she wanted to break up and he allegedly told police that she had “gone too far.” Police say he admitted to killing her with a knife, the report said.