Man Meets Sister’s Pedophile Rapist in Jail, ‘Prison Justice’ Swiftly Ensues

When a man was put in a jail cell with a pedophile who had raped his underage sister, a dose of “prison justice” swiftly ensued.

Shane Goldsby, 26, pleaded guilty to the murder of his child rapist cellmate who had teased him about attacking his younger sister and other victims years earlier.

On Tuesday, Goldsby was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of 70-year-old Robert Munger inside Airway Heights Corrections Center in Washington on June 2, 2020.

Goldsby told the court he felt he was put in an impossible situation when he was forced to share a cell with the pedophile.

Sex offenders are considered 'marked men' in state prisons nationwide, like in California where sex offenders are killed in prison at a rate that is double the national average, according to an analysis by the Associated Press.

But what about the risk when a sex offender is put in the same cell with their victim’s older brother?

Goldsby, Cindy Elliott (the mother of Goldsby, and the mother of the child reportedly victimized by Munger), and an anonymous tipster said Munger raped Goldsby’s little sister, who is still a minor.

I talked to Goldsby, who is currently in the Spokane County Jail facing a new charge: premeditated murder.

“What did you think when you realized it was [Munger]?” I asked.

“I was in shock,” Goldsby said. “I was like, ‘what the f***?’… This stuff doesn’t happen. You’re talking the same institution, the same unit, the same pod in the same cell as this dude. That’s like hitting the jackpot in the casino seven times.”

However, Goldsby claims lady luck was not on his side because he never wanted to kill Munger. In fact, he believes he was put in an impossible position by being assigned to the same cell as Goldsby.

Goldsby was the first to admit that he hasn’t been a good person. He was arrested in 2017 for stealing a Kelso Police patrol car, taking law enforcement on a lengthy pursuit, then hit a Washington State Patrol vehicle, injuring a trooper inside. He also claimed he’s been in more than 20 altercations with correctional officers during his time in prison.

Goldsby said the violent incidents resulted in him being transferred multiple times to different correctional centers, including Shelton, Walla Walla, and Clallam Bay.

Then, “out of the blue,” Goldsby said, he was transferred to Airway Heights Correctional Center.

“I was questioning things on what was going on, ‘Why is all this going on?’ But like I said, I gave my life to God in 2019. I quit gangbanging. I was doing good,” he said.

It’s still unclear why Goldsby was transferred to the same prison cell as Munger at Airway Heights Correctional Center.

“You put me in the same cell as this dude,” Goldsby said. “I feel set up. I’m the victim.”

Goldsby said he tried holding his composure, but was pushed over the edge by Munger.

“He kept… giving me details about what happened and what he did. About the photos and videos of him doing this stuff, and it was building up,” Goldsby said.

Goldsby also claims he tried at least twice to alert Airway Heights prison staff on his situation.

“When I showed up in that unit, I walked out of that pod, went to an office and said ‘Hey, I need a new cellie.’ And the correctional officer’s in that office was like, ‘What? No. We didn’t call you.’… Then I went back to my cell. We got something in there called a button. You hit it if something’s going on. So, I hit that button too and nobody came on that mic at all. So, in my head, I’m not in my head at this point and time. I’m completely feeling like this is what they wanted to happen,” he said.

When we asked Washington’s Department of Corrections about the matter, Janelle Guthrie, a communications director with DOC, wrote, “The Airway Heights Corrections Center is conducting its own administrative investigation into this situation and is cooperating with law enforcement and the courts on the criminal matter.”

Washington DOC guidelines state “an individual may be assigned to Ad Seg (administrative segregation) when the individual: poses a significant risk to the safety and security of employees, contract staff, volunteers, and/or other individuals.”

“The purpose of Administrative Segregation (Ad Seg) is to temporarily remove an incarcerated individual from the general population until a timely and informed decision can be made about appropriate housing based on behavior,” the Administrative Segregation policy states.

“The Department will ensure that offenders are assessed for separatee and facility prohibition issues to ensure staff and offender safety and facility safety. The Department will attempt to place offenders in general population settings, consistent with good management practices and all applicable policies and procedures. Separatee is defined as administrative separation of offenders who may be aggressors, victims of aggressors, or a threat to the orderly operation of a facility,” the Separatee and Facility Prohibition Management policy states.

The policy also states specific DOC employees are in charge of manage the separtee/protection issues for each facility.

“They put me in a position that I shouldn’t even be in. This shouldn’t have happened, at all. You’re talking about this dude, who did some sick twisted things to my little sis. My family. My blood. My life. And you want to put me face-to-face with this dude?” Goldsby said.

Goldsby is currently facing one count of first-degree murder. His bail was set at 500,000, according to court documents.

“To my little sis, I say I love you [name redacted] so much. And I apologize about what I did,” Goldsby said. “And I hope I don’t get life. I hope I see you again. I hope to God that I see you again. I hope to God that if I don’t see you again, then you know why I did what I did. That I love you and I always will. And that I apologize that I made that choice. Just keep that head up. I love you. I always will. Get a hold of me someday.”