Man Whose Genitals Were Eaten By Dog Was Alone in Room With Animal and ‘Had Peanut Butter Spread on Crotch’

A Scottish man who was found unconscious in a pool of his own blood after his genitals were savaged by an Olde English Bulldogge ‘was alone in the room with the animal’ when the incident happened.

The man, who has not been named, was also alleged to have ‘applied peanut butter, or another food spread’ onto his crotch area before his genitals were bitten off and eaten by the animal, a police source told The Times.

Police in East Lothian, Scotland were alerted after the 22-year-old man was found unconscious and fully clothed in a pool of his own blood in a flat in Haddington in September.

He was then taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, however his organs could not be reattached, as they had been eaten by the dog.

Daily Mail reports: His condition later stabilised and he was then transferred to the Western General Hospital where he has since been assisting police with their enquiries.

There had been previous reports that the man had been held down by others at the property, however a police source dismissed this and confirmed that the man had been alone with the dog, but that others had been present at the property.

No one has been charged with any offence relating to the incident.

It is not known if the the animal believed to have been named Biggie, belonged to the victim.

The dog was taken to kennels as officers began an investigation and had to be put down two weeks ago.

Police Scotland said: ‘The owner of the dog, believed to have been involved voluntarily, signed documentation consenting to [its] the destruction. This [took] place after dialogue between the Crown Office, Scottish SPCA and the East Lothian council dog warden.’

Olde English Bulldogges were bred in the early 1970s in an attempt to recreate the historic Bulldog breed but with a less aggressive temperament.

Bulldogs were popular up until the 19th century at the peak of bull baiting and had previously been used by butchers to immobilise the animals so they could be slaughtered.

The original Old English Bulldog breed, historically popular for bull baiting, is extinct.

They were used for blood sport but declined in number along with the fall in popularity of bull baiting after the Cruelty to Animals Act was passed in 1835.

Its modern descendant, the Olde English Bulldogge, was bred in the US in an attempt to recreate the muscular and athletic animals with large lower jaws but without their vicious tendencies or health problems.