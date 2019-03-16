Man Who Dismembered Girlfriend Gets Parole to Live as Transgender

A man who killed and dismembered his girlfriend has been granted parole and allowed to live as a woman after telling authorities he is transgender.

Khaled Farhan murdered his then-girlfriend in 1999 and was nicknamed “The Butcher of Gatineau” following the horrific crime.

Dailycaller.com reports: He was high on cocaine at the time of the murder. The court found Farhan guilty of second-degree murder in 2000, according to the Ottawa Citizen.

Farhan now identifies as a woman and is legally recognized as Zahra Farhan.

Farhan was granted parole in January. “You are assessed as a low to low end of moderate risk for both general and violence recidivism,” the parole board wrote, the Citizen reported.

Following a guilty conviction, Farhan was sent to a men’s prison and placed in solitary confinement in 2010 after sending inappropriate sexual letters to prison guards, according to the Citizen.

While in prison, Farhan began identifying as a woman and was transferred to a woman’s prison. Canada allows prisoners to be housed according to their gender identity rather than biological sex. Prison guards must address them according to their preferred pronouns and names. Transgender convicts also may choose whether a male or female officer will attend to them during drug tests and strip searches.

Following release from prison, Farhan must live at a halfway house and is barred from using any drugs or alcohol, according to parole conditions. Farhan must also report entry into any romantic relationships with another person, the Citizen reported.